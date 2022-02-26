Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,851.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,851 ($25.17) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($25.57), with a volume of 15883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,929 ($26.23).

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,193.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,371.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($72,084.86). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.42), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($253,670.83). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,814 shares of company stock worth $5,330,140.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

