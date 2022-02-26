Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 171368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

