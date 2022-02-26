Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03), with a volume of 2904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £82.08 million and a PE ratio of -294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

