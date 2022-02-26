Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

