Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.33).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.37) to GBX 1,260 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

VTY stock traded up GBX 28.40 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 972 ($13.22). The stock had a trading volume of 342,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

