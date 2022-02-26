Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.33).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.37) to GBX 1,260 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

VTY stock traded up GBX 28.40 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 972 ($13.22). The stock had a trading volume of 342,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.