Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

VTSCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VTSCY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

