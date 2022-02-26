VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.90

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 550676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,861 shares of company stock worth $7,333,950 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

