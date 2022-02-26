VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

