Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CVR Energy worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.64. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

