Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.