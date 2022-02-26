Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

