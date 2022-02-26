Voya Investment Management LLC Has $892,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.