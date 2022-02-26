Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

