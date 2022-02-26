Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

