Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.55 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.