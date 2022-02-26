Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,906,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

