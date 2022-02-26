Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Up 6.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 18,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

