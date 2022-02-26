Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Up 6.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 18,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (VYYRF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.