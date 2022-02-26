vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

