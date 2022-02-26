Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.50 ($26.70) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR AIXA opened at €19.35 ($21.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.91 and its 200-day moving average is €20.29.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

