Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 15.4%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 116,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 86,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Warrior Gold alerts:

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.