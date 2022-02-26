Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

