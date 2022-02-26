WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

