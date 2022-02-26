WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

