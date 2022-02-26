Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,514 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

