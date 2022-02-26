Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,169 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

