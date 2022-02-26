Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,717,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.