Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 191.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,702,000 after buying an additional 332,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,333,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

WU opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

