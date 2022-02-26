Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $173.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.