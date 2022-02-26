Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.29 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.