Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

