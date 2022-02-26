Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 258,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

