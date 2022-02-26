Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

WU opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.