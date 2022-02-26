Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.68% of American Campus Communities worth $45,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $20,809,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.2% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,605,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,030,000 after acquiring an additional 400,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 226.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

