Wellington Management Group LLP Has $48.29 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Celsius worth $48,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.76 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

