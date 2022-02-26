Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040,877 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.21% of Cenovus Energy worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

