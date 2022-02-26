Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

ERH stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.