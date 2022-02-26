Wells Fargo & Company Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.