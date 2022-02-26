Wells Fargo & Company Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

