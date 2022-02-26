Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $41,697,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

