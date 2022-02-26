Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WES stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 422,993 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

