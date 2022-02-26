Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $111.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

