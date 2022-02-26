Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
WHG stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.