Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.