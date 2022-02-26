Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.17. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.