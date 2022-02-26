Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Whiting Petroleum worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 344,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.