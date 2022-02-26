William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

