Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to announce $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

