WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.32 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

