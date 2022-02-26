Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

