Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

