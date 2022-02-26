WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.31

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.31 and traded as low as $48.14. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 29,141 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.