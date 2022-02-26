Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,041.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,041 ($41.36) and last traded at GBX 3,339 ($45.41), with a volume of 156343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,644 ($49.56).

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIZZ. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,930.56 ($67.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,312.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,603.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($55.15), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,514,755.88).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

